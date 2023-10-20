It is three years since the phenomenal #ENDSARS protest, a youth-driven anti-police brutality demonstration, shook Nigeria

The protest, which morphed from social media campaigns into street demonstrations in October 2020, was triggered by the excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

While youths want to commemorate the day, police in Lagos have spelt out what it condones and as well as its prohibitions

Ikeja, Lagos state - Police in Lagos have said no gathering or convergence would be allowed anywhere around the Lekki toll gate.

The police’s warning came through SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Command.

Lagos police ask EndSARS demonstrators not to obstruct vehicular movement. Photo credits: @BenHundeyin, @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

'EndSARS peaceful walk must not obstruct traffic'

Hundeyin however said security operatives “would be fully on ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic”.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, October 19:

“Buses at/by Oriental Hotel suggests stopping/waiting of buses and gathering of passengers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no gathering/convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate. However, men of @LagosPoliceNG would be fully on ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic.”

About extraordinary EndSARS protests of 2020

Police brutality and harassment of young Nigerians had, three years ago, sparked a nationwide outrage that snowballed into weeks of protest, which climaxed on October 20 into the infamous Lekki shooting.

The #EndSARS protest was a public display of grievances, calling for an end to extrajudicial killings, extortion, and abuse of power, especially by officers of the now-defunct SARS.

EndSARS: Legit's reporter beaten, arrested by police

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that one of its video journalists, Abisola Alawode, was picked up by police officers at Lekki toll gate.

Abisola was at the scene of the EndSARS anniversary gathering doing a live video of the situation when he was assaulted and arrested.

EndSARS victims: Lagos suspends planned mass burial

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the planned mass burial of the 103 corpses recovered in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest by the state has been suspended.

Omotoso said the suspension was due to the controversy generated by the announcement in July.

Source: Legit.ng