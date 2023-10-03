A senator and his family have reportedly lost their lives in a plane crash which occurred in Utah, Arizona

The North Datoka state senator, his wife and the couple’s two young children were killed in a single-engine plane crash on Sunday night, October 1st, after a refueling stop, officials disclosed

They were returning home after visiting relatives in Scottsdale, Ariz. All four passengers were killed, according to a Grand County Sheriff's Department statement posted on Facebook

What could be described as a huge tragedy, is the death that hit a family in the United States of America.

A United States Senator in North Dakota, identified simply as Doug Larsen, his wife and two children were reportedly killed in a plane crash that occurred on Sunday night, October 1st, 2023.

State Senator Doug Larsen, his wife and their two children have been identified as the victims of the crash. Photo credit: People

Source: Facebook

The Guardian reports that Larsen's death was confirmed on Monday, October 2dn, in an email that the Republican Senate Majority Leader, David Hogue, sent to his fellow senators.

The mail read:

"Senator Doug Larsen, his wife, Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah."

A brief statement released by the also read:

"Rescue efforts were completed. Four occupants unfortunately did not survive the crash. Further information will be provided as soon as family members have been notified," CBS NEWS report added.

The family was reportedly returning to North Dakota from a family visit in Scottsdale, Arizona. They stopped to refuel when their plane went down in Utah.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Important details about the US senator who died in the plane crash

According to a report by New York Post, Larsen, a Republican, was first elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020, where he chaired a panel that dealt with industry and business legislation. He and his wife, Amy, were both business owners. He was also a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard.

