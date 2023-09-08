A Nigerian lady has allegedly died on board a popular air flight, on her way to the United Kingdom

The family of the lady has not received any details revealing the cause of her death but her corpse was dropped in Cairo, the Egypt Capital by the airline

Egypt Air has not reacted to the unfortunate incident and also reached out to the deceased family for more info surrounding the lady's demise

A young Nigerian lady has been hit with an untimely death. The young woman reportedly died aboard an Egypt Air flight on her way to London, United Kingdom, Daily Trust reported.

The lady, whose name is withheld, was said to have left Nigeria for London on board Egypt Air MS 876 flight to Cairo on Monday, September 4, through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos when she died on board.

A family source reacts to the death of the young lady

A family source who confirmed the incident, however, said the corpse was dropped in Cairo, the Egypt Capital by the airline.

“The family said the Airline didn’t inform them, but rather they got a message from the consular office in Cairo informing them of her death on board the flight. Please they need to know what exactly happened and how to get her corpse back to Nigeria,” a source close to the family said.

Daily Trust learned that the lady was going to London on a student visa and boarded Egypt Air on a connecting flight to London.

She was to connect to London via Egypt Air MS777 the following day.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from Egypt Air as of press time but a source close to the airline said they were still awaiting information from Cairo on the incident.

