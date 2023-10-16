A huge python was successfully killed over the weekend at the Dolphin Estate in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state

The incident has reportedly thrown the residents of the popular estate into panic, anxiety and uneasiness

It was gathered that puppies had been missing in a building next to where the python was killed without a trace

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Residents of Dolphin Estate in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state, have been living in fear and anxiety after a huge python was killed over the weekend.

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) @RealOlaudah, who disclosed this said there has been palpable uneasiness and fear amongst some residents.

Python ready to attack killed in Dolphin Estate, Lagos Photo Credit: @RealOlaudah

She explained that the next house to where the python was killed keeps pet dogs and has been complaining of missing puppies.

“The owners of the dogs have noticed over time, that, whenever the dogs gave birth, some of the puppies just got missing without any trace.”

Narrating how the python was killed, she said:

“The driver was in the BQ with a weak ceiling where the snake came to and fell. It immediately curled up and raised its head at the center in readiness to attack. The owner was notified that there was a snake in his house that no one could kill bcos it was ready to attack. The owner called a friend of his in Parkview Estate, who has a shotgun with a license. He came from Parkview, shot, and killed the snake.”

Source: Legit.ng