The Lagos State government have begun a demolition spree on illegal structures built on the canals and waterways

Recently, the state government sanctioned the demolition of multimillion naira estate in some parts of Lagos

However, prospective land and house owners have been told to follow three steps to avoid being demolition victims

Ikeja, Lagos - Last week, the Lagos State government commenced the demolition exercise of illegal structures built on canals and waterways along the Gedegede - Mobil road - Megamound Estate - Ikota drainage channels.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources noted a need to implement the demolition exercise to stop the reoccurring erosion and flooding in the environment.

Illegal structures built on canals & waterways along the Gedegede - Mobil road - Megamound Estate - Ikota drainage channels were recently demolished in Lagos. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/LASPPPA

Multimillion naira properties were brought down during the demolition exercise supervised by the Operatives Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

However, prospective land property owners have been urged to follow three major steps before acquiring a landed property in Lagos State.

1. Know the agency in charge of land permit

According to Jibril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, prospective investors in landed properties must know the agency in charge of the issuance of land permits.

He revealed that the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) holds the jurisdiction to let one know where they erect their building.

Gawat also says there are " 51 Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) District Offices across the State, under the Lagos State Physical Planning. Ministry."

2. Visit a LASPPPA office

It is also important to note that getting information from the district offices of LASPPPA is free and seamless.

Gawat, via X, wrote:

"Just Walk in and approach the district officer to ask questions, Describe the location to the officer, and they will give you information whether the area is okay or not to build, this information is FREE OF CHARGE."

"Once the district officer says they don’t issue permits in a particular area, then it means there is a ‘red flag’, meaning that additional information might be required."

"The District Officer will advise on what step to take further."

3. Get LASPPPA approval for building foundation

It is pertinent to note that with the approval of LASPPPA, one can commence the construction of a building on any landed property.

The district officer at LASPPPA will guide you through this process.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gives Lagos home allottees 3-month ultimatum

Meanwhile, allottees of unoccupied home units in all Lagos state government-owned estates have been given a 3-month ultimatum.

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said failure to comply would lead to forfeiture of the allocation.

Akinderu-Fatai explained Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu embarked on mass housing estates to make most Lagosians homeowners.

