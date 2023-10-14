The Lagos state government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures constructed on canals and waterways along several drainage channels

Tokunbo Wahab, the environment commissioner led ministry officials in an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing demolition exercise

Nigerians on social media reacted to the demolition, expressing concern about the loss of valuable property, the importance of due diligence in land purchases, among others

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos state government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures built on canals and waterways along the Gedegede - Mobil road - Megamound Estate - Ikota drainage channels.

Tokunbo Wahab, the environment and water resources commissioner, said the state government is committed to ensuring flood-free communities.

The commissioner said in a post on X after leading the Permanent Secretaries and other Directors of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing demolition of illegal structures.

"However, the realization of the Nigeria we dream of lies in our hands. It is imperative that we collectively change our attitudes and take responsibility for protecting our environment," Wahab posted alongside some videos of the demolitions.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's media aide, Jubril Gawat, also posted a video of the ongoing demolition with the caption:

"Enforcement of demolition order served to occupants of illegal structures built on canals and waterways along Gedegede - Mobil road - Megamound Estate - Ikota drainage channels."

Lagos demolition of illegal structures: Nigerians react

Dr. GWG, @NG_GWG, said:

"Oh wow! I see what the owner did there.

"One of the terraces is legally allowed and faces the waterway, which he must have gotten the requisite permits; the second one, which is this one being demolished, must have been added by him and his co travellers."

Adeletejiteji, @RomeoNotLavia, said:

"Hundreds of millions going to the ground. This is painful to watch."

Olanrewaju Salu, @boda_lanre, said:

"See why we always say due diligence is very important before any property purchase. A lot of people have bought lands where they shouldn't and when government comes, it becomes a serious matter."

bABaJejE 1, @babajeje_, said:

"Quick one? What will happen to the agency that approved the plan and allowed him to build on canal space?"

Keipee, @Kaypling, said:

"It's crazy what we blame govt for, knowing how corrupt the ppl are. At the same time, we blame govt cos we know they hold the power to carry out enforcement like this, I hope the govt keeps this up. Great job!"

ÒmóOba, @Prinz2undeAkeem, said:

"But why would a sane person purchase such a land and build this mansion on it and go to rest thinking this would not happen even if this government doesn't taken action subsequent one would...."

