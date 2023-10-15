The federal government had suspended the N-Power programme indefinitely to probe the disbursement of funds

N-Power is a scheme set up by the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari since June 8, 2016

The initiative was intended to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development

FCT, Abuja - The federal government’s N-Power scheme has shared things beneficiaries need to know about the suspended programme.

On October 7, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, announced the indefinite suspension in an interview on TVC News.

According to Edu, the decision resulted from some irregularities in the scheme.

In a post via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle recently, N-Power said there is a need for a detailed audit of the famed scheme as well as proper monitoring of the payment channels.

N-Power also assured beneficiaries with genuine claims of outstanding payments that it will resolve their cases “once we complete the verification exercise and honour all outstanding obligations.”

Legit.ng reports that N-Power's last batch is the 'C' set. It is believed that a new set would be ushered in soon.

5 things to know about suspended N-Power

A need for detailed investigation and audit. A need for a proper payment structure for those owed. A need for proper monitoring of beneficiaries in their assigned locations. A need to properly monitor the payment channels for prompt and effective payment. A need to restructure and accommodate new programs for the benefit of Nigerians.

