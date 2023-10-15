Suspected thieves have raided the palace of the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Ogun state, carting away his crown and staff of office

Legit.ng learnt that the hoodlums broke into the palace of the late monarch, who passed away about in August

The police in the southwest state have arrested three suspects in connection with the crime, but they have yet to recover the staff of office

Ogunmakin, Ogun state - The palace of Late Oba Olugbenga James Shodiya, the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode local government area (LGA) of Ogun state, has been raided by suspected thieves.

During the incident which happened on Thursday, October 12, the thieves carted away the crown and staff of office.

Ogun thieves steal crown, staff of office

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Saturday, October 14, The Punch reported.

Odutola stated that her colleagues had recovered the royal crown from the house of one Kazeem Amusan. The suspects: Amusan, Oke Oladipupo, and Johnson Oluwole, were also arrested, according to a report by Daily Trust.

She however disclosed that the staff of office has not been recovered, “but intensive action is ongoing.”

The statement by the police's image-maker partly reads:

“The trio took the key where it (the property of the late king) was kept in the custody of the person assigned to keep the property and removed the royal crown and the staff of office of the late king, an act described as an abomination.”

Armed robbers invade Ogun hotel

