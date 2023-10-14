Gashua, Yobe state - The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim, has lost his mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim.

Senator Lawan’s mother died on Saturday, October 14, at her residence in Gashua town, Bade local government area of Yobe state, at 86.

Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, mother of Ex-Senate President Lawan, is dead. Photo credit: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

Legit.ng gathers that Hajiya Halima Ibrahim will be buried according to Islamic rites on Sunday, October 15, at Gashua by 11am.

Funeral prayers will, thereafter, be said for the deceased at the Gashua Central Mosque, located in the Emir’s Palace.

Lawan appreciates support from friends

Meanwhile, in a statement released by his media aide, Ezrel Tabiowo, Senator Lawan appreciated the outpouring of love and support received from friends and colleagues over his mother's death.

“The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to all those who have reached out and offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers during this time of immense sadness," the statement read.

Your love and support have been a source of strength, and they are forever thankful”.

