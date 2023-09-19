Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has explained Why African youths are in support of coups

Obasanjo stated that the rising military coups in Africa showed that the youths yearn for liberators

Since 2020, the African continent has witnessed military coups in seven countries, with Niger and Gabon being the latest additions to the list

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said rising coups in Africa show that the youths are looking for liberators.

Speaking recently in Abeokuta, Ogun state, during an interactive session with a group of youths from Africa for Africa Youth Initiative (A4A), Obasanjo noted that young people's support for coups can be viewed as a way of bypassing perceived hardship.

Rising coups show youths are looking for liberators, according to Obasanjo. Photo credit: @Oolusegun_obj

Source: Twitter

Coups show youths want liberators, Obasanjo

He however said his experience in the hands of former Military dictator, late General Sanni Abacha, would not make him support a coup, Channels Television reported.

Daily Trust quotes Obasanjo as saying:

“When you see things that happen in many countries, and I will not exclude Nigeria, then you wonder and don’t forget, don’t forget particularly the youth, they support most of these coups. The one in Gabon, the Coup Leader was being carried on the head by the youths, not by old wretched men and women like me.

“So, the youth are looking for liberators, and we must bear that in mind. Why do we have to allow the youth to start looking for liberators beyond the government of the day. Why?”

Obasanjo orders Yoruba monarchs to stand up

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo became a point of controversy following his actions at commissioning the 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road on Friday, September 15.

Obasanjo said a monarch must recognise the presence of a governor or president regardless of the occasion. He subsequently asked them to rise.

Obasanjo speaks on controversial moment in Oyo

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo opened up on why he asked some monarchs to stand up at a recent event in Oyo State.

The former president said his decision was informed by the need to show the governor more respect.

Source: Legit.ng