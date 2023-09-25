Owners of the plots of land revoked by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike, have been given a three-month grace period

This development was confirmed by the FCT director of information and communication, Mr Muhammad Sule

This means influential figures like Peter Obi, Liye Imoke, the late Ufot Ekaette, and others will now have a chance to reclaim their lands

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a three-month grace period to the owners of the 189 undeveloped plots of land in Abuja to begin development or risk revoking their lands.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that some of these land owners included the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, former Cross Rivers State governor, Liyel Imoke, former SGF, the late Ufot Ekaette and other influential individuals in the country.

The FCTA has also warned public institutions whose lands were revoked to begin developing their plots. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

The FCTA director of information and communication, Mr. Muhammad Sule, revealed the recent stance of the Minister on Sunday, September 24.

He revealed that the development plan for these plots had been handed to the 189 landowners, but they had refused to develop it as required by the statutory provision of the FCTA law.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Grace period applicable to only landowners willing to develop plots” - FCTA

Sule noted that the grace period only applies to landowners willing to develop their plots within the grace period allocated to them.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“The minister has extended this gesture to 189 property owners due to their desire to develop the properties by obtaining building plan approvals, a prerequisite for the development of any property in the FCT.

“Owners of the plots were exempted from revocation because they had already demonstrated firm commitment to develop their property by obtaining necessary documents from the FCT Administration."

Sule urged that the owners of the 189 plots take advantage of the grace period and follow the instructions stipulated in terms of their “Right-of-Occupancy,”

Public institutions whose lands were initially revoked were also urged to start development within three months or risk being sanctioned by the FCTA.

Revealed: Wike generates N1.9bn after issuing revocation threat to property owners in FCT

In another development, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has reportedly generated N1.9bn revenue for the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS).

Isiaku Ndatsu Alfa, the acting director of the AGIS, disclosed that since the Minister issued a two-week ultimatum, property owners owing ground rents have kept their offices busy.

Alfa said since Wike issued the threat and started the publication of the debtors’ details, the AGIS has generated N1.9bn, which is projected to double by the end of September.

Source: Legit.ng