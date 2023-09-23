Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate children around the world against some of the world’s deadliest diseases

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing countries and donor governments, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, and others

With the United Nations' member states taking a decision to embrace a political declaration on global emergencies, Gavi is satisfied with the resolution — but wants more

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Washington, USA - Following a meeting focused on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPPR) convened by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly during its 78th session, world leaders took a step towards preparing for future emergencies by adopting a political declaration on PPPR.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said it welcomes the decision by member states of the UN to adopt the political declaration.

David Marlow wants action to combat future pandemics. Photo credit @NphcdaNG

Source: Twitter

"We want people-centred health systems": Gavi

According to Gavi, this would help to sustain political commitment towards ensuring the world is better prepared for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

David Marlow, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gavi, reacted to the resolution of the UN member states via a statement made available to Legit.ng.

His statement partly reads:

“The sad fact is that we know, as a certainty, that there will be future pandemics. The only question that remains is – will we be better prepared next time? With this declaration, countries have taken an important step towards breaking the panic-neglect cycle and crafting a global framework to support future response. The key now is to translate this into tangible action.

"As recognised in this political declaration, there is a strong need to foster health in climate change adaptation efforts with a particular focus on climate-resilient and people-centred health systems."

Ali Pate: Facts about minister of health

In a piece of related article, Legit.ng spotlighted Muhammad Ali Pate, a Nigerian minister who was close to working with Gavi.

Beyond being a physician, there are other things to know about the 54-year-old.

Pate reportedly turned down a job as GAVI CEO for the ministerial appointment.

In February 2023, Pate was appointed the CEO of GAVI. He was to take up the top global position on August 3, 2023. However, on Monday, June 26, 2023, GAVI announced Pate’s decision to decline its offer.

Source: Legit.ng