The discussion by the federal government and the organised labour has not been fruitful in recent times

This is because the FG, headed by President Bola Tinubu, has yet to meet the key demands of the NLC and the TUC

Whilst the government has urged labour leaders to be realistic with their demands and be patient with Tinubu, NLC and the TUC might embark on an industrial action occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal

As the ultimatum by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to the federal government to address the mass suffering and pains occasioned by the removal of subsidy on petrol expires on Friday, September 22, there is fear of a potential economic shutdown.

The federal government met with labour leaders. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The leadership of the union will, however, meet next week to decide when to begin an indefinite nationwide strike, The Punch reported.

But Vanguard reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima had been meeting with some members of the government team on how to avert the strike.

It was also gathered that the minister of finance, Wale Edun, and the minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, alongside the vice president, are putting together a package, including wage awards, to be presented to the NLC leadership, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fuel subsidy removal: FG, NLC meeting ends in deadlock

Recall that the meeting between the FG and the NLC to avert an imminent strike action ended without a concrete resolution to the union’s demands.

The minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, and minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, met with the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and other leaders in Abuja on Monday, September 18, to stop organised labour from embarking on another industrial action.

Nationwide strike: NLC agrees to meet FG

Legit. ng reported earlier that NLC was open to meeting with the FG amid talks surrounding its proposed indefinite nationwide industrial action.

A source who confirmed this revealed that the NLC would be meeting with the federal government soon following an invitation sent to them.

The invitation was also confirmed via a statement issued by the labour ministry's director of press and publications.

Source: Legit.ng