The Lagos State House of Assembly has concluded an investigation on the case of the late Adebola Akin-Bright, whose intestine was missing

During the plenary session on Friday, September 22, it was confirmed that Doctor Abayomi Baiyewu, who operated on Akin-Bright, is not a certified surgeon

Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, immediately ordered his arrest and prosecution

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Alausa-Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Assembly has concluded its investigation on Doctor Abayomi Baiyewu of the Obitoks Hospital in Alimosho Local Government Area, who twice operated the late Adebola Akin-Bright.

According to Punch, the Lagos ad hoc committee investigating the case revealed that Doctor Baiyewu was not a certified surgeon.

The Lagos Assembly has ordered the monitoring of the operations of all private hospitals in the State. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police/Lagos State House of Assembly

Source: Facebook

The ad hoc committee led by Noheem Adams made this disclosure on Friday, September 22, revealing that Doctor Baiyewu only used his experience as a medical doctor to perform the surgery rather than as a qualified surgeon.

As reported by The Nation, Adams said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Baiyewu did not conduct any examination on the boy before the first surgery. He only relied on the report from the initial hospital he was taken to. And when Adebola complained of stomach pains, he was taken back to Obitoks Hospital where Baiyewu carried out another round of surgery by himself.”

He revealed that after the surgical operation, the boy developed complications and was referred to the LASUTH, where it was confirmed that his intestine was missing.

Adams said Dr Baiyewu told the investigative team that the boy's intestine was mistakenly discarded during the surgical operation, noting that he had plans to run the third surgery before he was moved to LASUTH.

Obasa orders arrest of Dr Baiyewu

During the plenary session, the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, ordered the Clerk to write to the Lagos State Police Command to arrest Dr Baiyewu.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also urged the committee to check the operations and activities of other private hospitals in Lagos State through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA).

He asked the committee to review the extant law to determine if it requires amendment.

The House, however, commiserated with the bereaved family, while Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda moved that the hospital be sealed.

Noah Kekere: Alleged organ harvester ‘runs mad’ in Police custody, medical association denies him

Meanwhile, a recent update has confirmed that Noah Kakere, the doctor arrested for alleged organ harvest, has run mad in police custody.

An eyewitness at the Nasarawa Gown police division in Plateau State confirmed the incident at the scenario and said Kekere was immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, the Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has disclaimed Kekere's membership.

Source: Legit.ng