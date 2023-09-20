Violence reportedly broke out in different parts of Lagos state during protests over the death of Mohbad

Members of the public were said to have been harassed by the protesters in places Ketu, Ikorodu, Elegushi Beach, Admiralty and Lekki Toll Gates

Reacting to the violence, the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, led his squad on convoy patrol of all the affected areas.

Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have stormed different areas of the state following extortion and violence meted out to members of the public by those allegedly protesting the death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the violence took place especially in Ketu, Ikorodu, Elegushi Beach, Admiralty and Lekki Toll Gates.

Mohbad's death: Extortion and violence reported during protest

He disclosed this in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Mr_JAGs.

Gawat added that the protesters caused violence on Tuesday night in Ketu, Ikorodu and Lekki Toll II and also harassed road users before they were dispersed by the police.

“Resulting from the extortion and violence meted out to the members of the public by groups claiming to be peacefully protesting the death of MOHBAD yesterday, especially Ketu, Ikorodu, Elegushi Beach, Admiralty and Lekki Toll Gates, the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, led his squad on convoy patrol of all the affected areas.

“The individuals caused violence yesterday night in Ketu, Ikorodu and Lekki Toll II. They harassed road users before the police dispersed them.

“Areas visited by the team include Ikorodu, Ketu, Elegushi Beach, Admiralty and Lekki Toll Gates.

“CSP Egbeyemi stationed some patrol teams in some of the affected areas to maintain orderliness.”

Mohbad’s death: Police to exhume singer's body for autopsy

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said the command constituted a special investigation team to unearth and conduct an autopsy on the body of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

He said the decision to set up the committee was based on the police's preliminary review of all facts, allegations and insinuations both on social media and cause of interaction with some strategic elements linked to the incident.

