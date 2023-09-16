The Oluwo of Iwo described the action of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo against traditional rulers in Oyo state, as a desecration of Yoruba traditional institution

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Telu I, in a statement issued on Saturday, disclosed that Obasanjo cannot try such with emirs

The monarch said Obasanjo ought to have shown some respect in dealing with traditional rulers, adding that respect should be earned not demanded

On Saturday, September 16, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, condemned the action of former President Olusegun Obasanjo against some traditional rulers in Oyo state, Ibadan.

The Punch reported that the monarch frowned at Obasanjo ordering traditional rulers in Oyo State to stand and greet Governor Seyi Makinde, at a project inauguration in Iseyin, Oyo State, noting it was tantamount to desecration of Yoruba traditional stools.

Reacting, Oba Akanbi, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, condemned the former president’s action and demanded a letter of apology from him.

Insisting that Yoruba monarchs could not be treated as uniform men who would be ordered around, the Oluwo blamed the royal fathers who responded to Obasanjo’s order, The Cable report added.

The monarch said:

“The show by the former general is condemnable. He needs to prove himself as a core Yoruba man with an apology letter. Kings are not toddlers. We are fathers. He will never dare that against the Northern Emirs.”

