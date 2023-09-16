Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is suffering backlash over his actions at Iseyin-Oyo State on Friday, September 15

Obasanjo was caught in a viral video ordering Oyo traditional monarchs to stand and sit down to recognise his presence

In reaction to this incident, Femi Fani-Kayode ascribed Obasanjo's behaviour to his association with the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - The former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the drama between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and traditional monarchs in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Obasanjo was seen in a viral video scolding the monarchs for not showing him respect by standing up to acknowledge his presence as an ex-president at the commissioning of some landmark project by the Oyo State government.

As seen in the viral video, Obasanjo ordered the monarchs to stand up and sit down like nursery school pupils.

Obasanjo has since been critiqued by many for embarrassing the royal monarchs and devaluing the cultural heritage and ethos of the Yoruba people.

Fani-Kayode reacts

Reacting to this incident, Fani Kayode described it as Obasanjo being possessed by the rebellious spirit of Peter Obi and his Obidient supporters.

He said Obasanjo's association with the Labour Party presidential candidate had influenced his behavioural pattern displayed in Oyo 24 hours ago.

Fani-Kayode wrote via X:

"How can a man who dedicated his life to and fought for a united Nigeria support a closet secessionist, a political fraud, a patently deceitful, vainglorious and dishonest man and a religious bigot like Peter to be President?

"What we witnessed when OBJ insulted our traditional rulers in Oyo state yesterday was the Obi spirit which is now firmly embedded in him at work.

"First, he was at a gathering in Awka where the Yoruba race were labelled "political rascals" by some Igbo leaders without a response from him and now he has the guts and effrontery to tell our traditional rulers to jump up and down like yoyos and clowns?"

Fani-Kayode noted that he still loved and respected Obasanjo, with whom he served as a minister under his administration.

He urged Obasanjo to be cautious, respect himself, and stop embarrassing those who still "have some affection and respect left for you."

Oluwo of Iwo blasts Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand

Similarly, the Oluwo of Iwo described the action of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo against traditional rulers in Oyo state as a desecration of Yoruba traditional institutions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Telu I, disclosed that Obasanjo cannot try such with emirs.

The monarch said Obasanjo ought to have shown some respect in dealing with traditional rulers, adding that respect should be earned, not demanded.

