A fresh update has emerged over Mohbad's petition to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force

The Police on Thursday, September 14, confirmed that they received the petition sent by the late rapper

However, the police confirmed that Mohbad failed to show up to defend his petition with evidence to continue the prosecution process

Alagbon, Lagos - The Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon, has confirmed receiving the petition of the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) before his demise.

According to reports, the petition brought before the police by Mohbad was issued against one Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry and others for an alleged assault on the late rapper.

The Nigerian Police said Mohbad failed to defend his petition before his demise.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Sam Larry's lawyer and the other respondents in the petition wrote a counter-petition against Mohbad on the grounds of alleged defamation of character.

Confirming this development, on Thursday, September 14, the spokesperson for the Lagos Annex of the FCID, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, said the late rapper failed to show up at their office to defend his petition and continue the process of prosecuting the accused.

How Mohbad failed to defend his petition

He said the police could not go further in the case due to Mohbad's refusal to appear at their office to defend his petition and tender evidence to support his allegations.

Ogundeyi said:

“We received the petition, and followed up on the information provided in the petition, and the suspects were invited.

"But Mohbad refused to show up to defend his petition and also provide evidence to assist the police in carrying out a proper investigation and forward the matter to the legal department for prosecution, if necessary.

"...a lawyer to Sam Larry and the other suspects filed a counter-petition accusing Mohbad of defaming them."

Ogundeyo further noted that efforts were made to reach Mohbad to appear in their office to defend his petition for adoption but he was unavailable.

Mohbad’s death: Lagos police command finally breaks silence

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the family of late Nigerian rapper Mohbad are yet to lodge a formal report.

This is on the heels of the alleged controversies and conspiracy surrounding his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

The Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the late rapper's family must lodge a formal report in a case like this.

