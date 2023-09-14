The headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has sympathised with the family and loved ones of the deceased Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad)

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 14, the police HQ said it would investigate the matter

The Police have urged family members and close associates of the deceased rapper to help with any information to aid the investigation

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Abuja has reacted to the tragic demise of the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias Mohbad, who passed on Tuesday, September 12.

The Nigerian police paid their condolences to the families of the deceased, his fans and well-wishers.

The Nigerian Police HQ says the investigation into Mohbad's demise will commence in earnest. Photo Credit: Mohbad/The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, September 14, it stated that it has tasked the Lagos Police Command to conduct a "comprehensive investigation into the matter."

The statement reads:

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise.

"The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold."

Police calls for cooperation in investigation

The Police urged " individuals to refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation."

Meanwhile, "family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process."

The deceased rapper was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

He is known for his hit records like "Ponmo, Feel Good" and "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" (You Will Always Be Remembered) with Rexxie, which was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.

Mohbad’s death: Lagos police command finally breaks silence

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the family of late Nigerian rapper Mohbad are yet to lodge a formal report.

This is on the heels of the alleged controversies and conspiracy surrounding his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

The Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the late rapper's family must lodge a formal report in a case like this.

Source: Legit.ng