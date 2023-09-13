The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that under 5 children wasting away in Nigeria are about 35 million

A nutrition officer, Nkeiru Enwelum, stated this during a presentation on the ‘Nutrition situation in Nigeria"

The UNICEF official calls for improved finance and budget for child nutrition in Nigeria to achieve their full potential in life.

A United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) nutrition officer, Nkeiru Enwelum, said the number of children who are wasting away in Nigeria will likely fill up the 60,491-capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, 50 times.

Enwelum stated this while making a presentation on ‘Nutrition situation in Nigeria: An Overview of Malnutrition in Nigeria and its Impact on Children”

UNICEF says Nigeria’s under 5 children who are wasting will fill National Stadium 50 times Photo Credit: UNICEF Nigeria. File photo of children at IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, she said there are a total of 35 million under 5 children in the country.

According to her, out of this number of under 5 children, 12 million of them are malnourished while about 3 million others are wasted.

“About 35 million of under-five children in Nigeria and out this we have 12 million of them mal-nourished.

“We have about 3 million that wasted in Nigeria and about 23.5 million children are anaemic, that is suffering (about 60 per cent of children in Nigeria) – from National Population Commission and demographic surveys.”

Describing the different forms of malnutrition, Enwelu said that children who have a low weight for their height as compared to their contemporaries are wasted while those with low height for their age as stunted.

The nutrition expert added that those with low weight for their age are underweight due to the lack of adequate and essential micronutrients made available to these children.

Enwelu emphasized the importance of the first 1,000 days of every child – starting from conception.

The UNICEF official said the first 1,000 days will help in the development of children.

Need for improved financing for child nutrition

She went further to call for improved financing and budgeting for child nutrition in Nigeria.

Enwelu explained that it will enable the children to develop and achieve their full potential in life.

She stated that massive improvements in the budget for child nutrition can save the lives of two million Nigerian children.

Enwelum added:

“So, we need more money for nutrition and more nutrition for the money.”

