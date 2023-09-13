Primate Elijah Ayodele the high cost of cement in Nigeria will continue and will never reduce to N2,000

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said Dangote and BUA cannot reduce the price of cement to N2000

The clergyman said even the federal government of Nigeria can't reduce the price of cement to N2000

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the high cost of cement in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele said Dangote and BUA cannot reduce the price of cement to N2,000.a

Primate Ayodele says Dangote, BUA Cement cannot come down to N2000



"Dangote, BUA cement prices can never come down to N2000."

He stated this in a video shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page @primate_ayodele, on Wednesday, September 13.

The clergyman said Nigerians should only pray for a better economy

“When we talk about cement, I don’t see how they will bring cement down or what will bring cement down to N2,000 or N1,500. Forget it. Cement, the price will continue (raising his hand to suggest an increase)

“BUA and Dangote, they don’t have the capacity to bring cement to N2000 or N2,500, even the government doesn’t have the capacity.”

