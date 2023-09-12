There is traffic congestion on the Otedola Bridge at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos State, following an accident involving a wheat-loaded truck

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the truck tumbled on the edge of the bridge

The accident caused a gridlock stretching down to the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

Ojodu Berger, Lagos - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced a tragic accident involving a wheat-loaded truck that flipped at the edge of the Otedola Bridge, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the accident transpired on Tuesday, September 12, causing heavy traffic and slowing the pace of movement on the bridge.

The tragic accident on Otedola Bridge transpired on Tuesday, September 12. Photo Credit: @followlastma

According to LASTMA, the traffic has affected the movement of vehicles inward the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

LASTMA, via its official X handle, wrote:

"A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded( wheat ) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inw Ojodu Berger.

"Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge."

As seen in the video shared by LASTMA on social media, the Otedola Bridge was flooded with water caused by rain, and the bags of wheat inside the truck fell below the bridge.

Meanwhile, LASTMA stated that efforts are ongoing to recover the contents inside the truck and move the truck out of the accident spot.

LASTMA wrote:

“Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road.”

Source: Legit.ng