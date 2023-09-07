A Nigerian man, Yusuf Sulaiman Sumaila has returned one year's salary received through his dead father’s account to the Kano State Government

Sumaila returned the sum of N328,115.75 to the Kano state government a year after the death of his father

He also informed the Kano state government that his father died in October 2022 and has been receiving salary

Kano state - A young man, Yusuf Sulaiman Sumaila, has been celebrated for returning the salary received through his dead father’s account to the Kano State Government.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Yusuf on Digital Media, Abdullahi Ibrahim, who disclosed this in a statement said Sumaila’s father died in October 2022, Daily Trust reported.

Sumaila returns dead father’s salary

He said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf commended Sumaila for his remarkable gesture.

Ibrahim explained that Sumaila returned the money after he noticed that the government was still paying his father's salary until August 2023.

He noted that he returned the sum of N328,115.75 to the government and disclosed that his father died one year ago.

“Yusuf stated that the state government had continued paying his late father’s salary into his account after his death in October 2022 until August 2023, when he made an official request for the payment to be stopped.

“To the governor’s satisfaction, Yusuf also requested to return the backlog of 328,115.75 to the government, for which the governor personally invited him to his office to thank him.

Source: Legit.ng