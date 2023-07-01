The Kano State government has clarified that the 10,800 unpaid civil servants in the state have not been sacked

It was gathered that these workers were employed under the administrative control of ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

The state government said these workers are under investigation to verify their authentic status as state government staff

The Kano State government has said the halt in paying salaries of over 10,000 civil servants was for verification purposes.

As reported by PM News, these civil servants were employed by the previous administration, and it was necessary to verify the authenticity of their status to detect ghost workers.

This clarification was made on Friday, June 30, at a press conference, by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Baba Dantiye; Accountant General, Abdukadir Abdulsalam; and Head of Service (HOS), Usman Bala-Muhammad.

The Head of Service, Bala-Muhammad, noted that these workers were not sacked as earlier perceived by people but are undergoing verification and scrutiny.

He said:

“Let me make it categorically clear that no staff was retrenched. Their salaries were stopped to cleanse the system because of some allegations.

“A verification committee will soon be set up and after the exercise those employed legally through laid down civil service rules will receive their salaries.”

Bala-Muhammad said the verification was necessary to ensure orderliness and transparency in the civil service.

Meanwhile, the Kano State AGF, Abdulsalam, noted that there was a need for the committee set up to review the procedures for their engagement to remove the illegal workers.

According to him, the previous administration only engaged and promoted workers at the end of its tenure.

Concerning local government workers, Abdusalam assured that those who were converted to state workers by the former administration would continue to receive their salaries.

The accountant general said that the new government has attempted to correct the system for effective service delivery.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has taken a move to sanitise the state government payroll.

This is as Governor Yusuf of Kano stopped the salaries of about 10,800 workers employed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The state accountant general is to implement the directive swiftly and ensure that all outstanding issues concerning their purported engagement are properly sorted out.

