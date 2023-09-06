The controversy surrounding Mele Kyari, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) boss, has been labelled a deliberate attack on him

The Joint Northern Action Groups made this claim during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6

Speaking to Legit.ng at the press briefing, the group's spokesperson, Comrade Abdulhameed Enaji, hailed Kyari's achievement as the NNPCL boss

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Northern Action Groups have categorically rejected calls for removing and probing Mele Kolo Kyari, Ali Muhammad Zahra, and Mr Bala Wunti.

The groups made their stance known at a press conference held in Abuja and attended by a Legit.ng correspondent.

The Joint Northern Action Groups spoke during the press briefing on Wednesday, September 6, at the Custodian Hotel in Abuja. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and the Arewa Youth Forum have been behind the call to remove the NNPCL executives.

The group's spokesman, Comrade Abdulhameed Enaji, said:

''We would like to state categorically that this so-called protest is the handiwork of selfish individuals who are only interested in advancing their own interests, and not the interests of Nigerians.

''We reject these individuals in their entirety and call on all Nigerians to disregard their call for the sack of Mele Kyari.

''As patriotic Nigerians, we also commend the outstanding leadership of NNPCL and call on him to continue to do his best in driving the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

''We call on Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject any attempt by selfish individuals to use the guise of civil society to advance their own interests."

Kyari's scorecard

During the press conference, Comrade Enaji highlighted accomplishments attributed to Mele Kyari's leadership at NNPCL.

They include environmental pollution reduction, black soot reduction, reduction in illegal crude oil sales, increased crude oil production, foreign reserves growth, job creation and improved security.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the sidelines of the briefing, Comrade Enaji commended ''Kyari's outstanding leadership at NNPCL'', urging him to continue striving for the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

He said:

''The so-called protest is the work of self-interested individuals, so we call upon all Nigerians to disregard the call for Mele Kyari's removal.

''Nigerians should be cautious of attempts by self-serving individuals to exploit civil society as a facade for advancing their interests.

''The achievements and contributions of Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL have benefited the Nigerian petroleum sector.''

