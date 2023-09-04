An Islamic cleric identified as Suleimon is currently on the run after a special prayer he recommended for an internet scammer did not work

Suleimon's elder brother Hamzat narrated this while recounting his ordeals in the hands of military men during an interview on Saturday, September 2

Hamzat recounted that the military seized his vehicle with the condition that he must produce his brother before his car could be released

Ogun State, Obafemi Owode - An unidentified internet fraudster has been reported to have hired army personnel to hunt down an Islamic cleric, Sulaimon, who prayed for him, and it didn't work.

It is believed that internet scammers, popularly known as "Yahoo Boys," seek the help of witch doctors, traditionalists, diabolic pastors and alfas to help boost their luck whenever they try to scam people on the internet.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that investigations into the matter. Photo Credit: NPF

Narrating this incident to Punch, Hamzat, the elder brother of Sulaimon, lamented that some military men looking for his brother invaded his block factory located at Bankole Estate, Magboro, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, and seized his Toyota RAV 4 vehicle.

He recounted that he was the one who introduced the unidentified 'Yahoo boy' to his brother for special prayers to help boost his luck.

The unidentified 'yahoo boy' was reported to be the girlfriend of Hamzat.

Hamzat said:

“On Tuesday, I was called by someone that some people were at my block factory, and they wanted to buy blocks. So I rushed down. I told the person the price of my blocks. In the course of that, I just saw some soldiers coming into the estate. They came to me and said they wanted to see me. I asked them what happened, but they started grabbing me.

“When I looked into their car, I saw the guy I introduced to my brother and his sister, who is my girlfriend. Then the soldiers said I should follow them. They said they would drive my car with them, but I refused, I said I couldn’t give them my car key but I would drive along with them since I did not steal or commit any crime.”

He recounted that he was taken to the army barracks at Ebute, where the sum of N10,000 was collected from him, and his care was seized with the condition that it would be returned if he could reveal the whereabouts of his brother (Suleimon).

Army, police spokesperson react

Meanwhile, an attempt was made to hear the side of the military men, but they declined a phone interview and instead opted for a physical interview at the Army base at Arepo.

When contacted, Lt Col Ayeni Olabisi, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army spokesperson, said he would commence findings on the issue.

Similarly, the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the case is already under investigation.

