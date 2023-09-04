Earlier, a mother, Abiodun Deborah, pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to probe the disappearance of the small intestine of her son, Adebola Akin-Bright

Deborah claimed her 12-year-old son's intestine got missing during his treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and a private hospital

In a swift move, the Lagos state governor visited the ailing boy and his mum and assured them everything would be done to get him back on his feet again

Lagos state, Ikeja - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, on Sunday, September 3, visited the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, to see the 12-year-old boy, Adebola, whose mother, Mrs Deborah Abiodun, made a video about his missing intestines.

Sanwo-Olu promises full support to the boy with a missing intestine. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The mother disclosed that her son's intestines went missing at LASUTH , saying her video was a cry for help.

The Lagos state governor assured of full support to his total recovery.

Sanwo-Olu’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, made this known on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday.

Sharing videos accompanied by a picture, Gawat tweeted:

"Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today paid a surprise visit to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, to see the 12-year old Master Adebola, whose mum made a video about her son that was posted from a private medical facility to the State’s tertiary facility about an ‘intestine’ issue.

"Adebola’s mother says the purpose of the video was to seek help from the State Government and Nigerians to help save her son.

"Mr Governor, after listening to the Mother and the Medical Officers at LASUTH, assured Master Adebola and her mum that everything will be done to get him better."

Nigerians react as Sanwo-Olu visits Master Adebola and her mum

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section on X page and reacted to the development.

@ThisisMoyo tweeted:

"Thank you Mr Governor... Hope the allegation can be investigated thoroughly and the young lad gets all the adequate medical attention required."

@Mario9jaa

"If this was during the election, they’d say he’s looking for votes.

"Kudos Mr Governor."

@oil_shaeikh tweeted:

"This is commendable."

@Abdullahilade tweeted:

"This is commendable. May Allah grant the boy Shifa."

@Myfutrestartsnw tweeted:

"Exactly what governance should be not about elect old people who can move around."

