Benin City, Edo state - Monica Alimikhena, wife of Senator Francis Alimikhena, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Monica's demise was made known on Friday, September 1. She passed away on Thursday, August 31.

Senator Francis Alimikhena loses wife

Francis Alimikhena lost his seat in the upper legislative chamber (Edo north senatorial district) to Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Details surrounding the death of the spouse of the 9th national assembly lawmaker are still sketchy but Philip Shaibu, Edo state deputy governor, announced the sad news via his official Facebook page. The widower, 76, is a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu wrote:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the beloved wife of Senator Francis Alimikhena, Chief (Lady) Monica Alimikhena. I offer my sincere condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Lady Monica for many years, and I was always impressed by her kindness, grace, and intelligence. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

"I know that words cannot express the pain you are feeling right now, but I want you to know that you are not alone. I am here for you, and I will support you in any way I can. Please accept my deepest sympathy."

Oshiomhole mourns Monica Alimikhena

In a similar vein, Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North and former governor of Edo state, expressed his condolences over Monica's passing.

In a message conveyed through Victor Oshioke, his chief media aide, Oshiomhole paid tribute to Lady Monica.

While acknowledging the nature of "her untimely passing", Oshiomhole urged Lady Monica's family to find solace in their Christian faith, "which holds the promise of resurrection".

The APC chieftain offered his prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of Monica.

