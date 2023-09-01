FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has finally opened up on the reason popular musician, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, performed at the association’s 2023 Annual General Conference in Abuja.

The conference tagged “Getting it right” marked the 63rd and it started on Friday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

Obi Cubana invited Portable to the NBA Conference Photo Credit:@portablebaeby/@bankulli

Obi Cubana invited Portable to perform

Speaking with Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, said Obi Cubana, the headline sponsor brought Portable to the conference to perform because he was one of his products (Odogwu bitters) brand ambassadors

“We did not pay a dime to Portable for the concert. It is the largest gathering of lawyers anywhere in the world and so to that extent, we always write to sponsors to finance every level of our events.

“We have partners from America, Chile, and a host of other countries who pride in what we do and take it upon themselves to get the programme financed annually.

He denies lawyers staged a walkout

Akorede debunked the claim that lawyers staged a walkout at the event because of Portable.

Explaining exactly what happened at the event, he said:

“No, they did not. The Friendship Centre is the customary place where all lawyers go to unwind, network and do all other social activities.

“So, the concert was meant to take place there but we later told the lawyers to move to the ‘Unbarred concert’ at the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja because we don’t want two events at the same time given that that place (Friendship Centre) had been decorated already to promote their brands."

Angry lawyers stage walkout as NBA invites Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in the wee hours of Thursday, August 31, some lawyers left an event that was being held in Abuja as part of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference.

The programme tagged “unbarred” was held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the event’s poster, the host was Timi Agbaje, DJ Skillz and Veentage Band were billed to man the Music Policy and it promised a surprise act.

