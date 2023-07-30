Yola, Adamawa State - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew across all the 21 Local Government areas of Adamawa state, effective immediately on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In a short statement issued on Sunday, July 30, via his verified Twitter handle @GovernorAUF, Fintiri said the 24-hour curfew is due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

BREAKING: Governor Fintiri declares 24 Hour curfew in Adamawa. Photo Credit:Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

The governor added that only persons on essential duties with valid ID will be allowed movement.

Fintiri urged residents of the state to comply with the 24-hour curfew directive.

The statement reads::

"Effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023, I, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have declared a 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses. No movement is allowed, except for essential duties with valid ID. Your safety is our priority – please comply for the wellbeing of all."

