Kanos state -The Kano State Police Command has announced the immediate ban of all forms of protests in the state

As reported by The Punch, the decision is based on an intelligence report received by the police command.

According to the report, the Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have allegedly assembled a crowd to embark on a protest.

The planned protest is without the endorsement of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Emerging reports have confirmed an ongoing protest in Kano State against the planned military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

According to Daily Trust, this is on the heels of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decision to deploy its standby military forces in Niger.

