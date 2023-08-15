There is a manhunt for protesters calling for the sack of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano, the Nigerian police have announced

This is on the heels of the protest that transpired on Sunday, July 13, at the commissioning of the Bayero Paediatric Hospital near the Emir’s palace

This development raises the conversation about the threats to the throne of Ado Bayero, who was installed as King in a controversial version

Kano, Kano - The Kano State Police Command has declared a manhunt on the protest’s instigators seeking the removal of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

As reported by Punch, this development was confirmed on Monday, July 14, by the commissioner of Muhammad Gumel during a press briefing.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the protesters flooded the streets of Kano during the commissioning of the Bayero Paediatric Hospital near the Emir’s palace on Sunday, July 13.

These groups of persons were seen spewing out provocative chants against the Emir, who was also present at the commissioning of the hospital.

Police confirm clamp down on protesters

The protesters were said to be chanting “new governor, new Emir,” urging Governor Abba Yusuf to sack Ado Bayero and install a new monarch due to the controversial circumstance that led to his kingship.

On how they identified the culprits, Gumel revealed that sophisticated technological tools were used and that other culprits are currently being tracked.

Gumel said:

“Those people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own and must have been sponsored by somebody or a group of persons."

Meanwhile, a surprise has sprung in Kano state following a fresh development at the Government House.

This is as the portrait of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, resurfaced at the coronation hall wall of the state government house.

Sanusi’s portrait had been removed from the hall by the last administration shortly after he was removed as emir and was replaced by the current holder, Aminu Ado Bayero.

