Residents in large numbers took to the streets of Kano to express their disapproval of the alleged bribery of the judiciary

They warned strongly against the move to bribe judges in the Kano state election judiciary and threatened to deal with whosoever is caught in the act

They however maintained that any attempt to influence the judiciary might affect the political integrity of Kano and Nigeria as a whole, and would not be taken lightly

Youths in Kano state, are currently protesting on the streets in Kano, in defiance, immediately after the recent ban on demonstrations by the police.

Abba Kabir Yusuf appealed to Kano protesters to be calm as he assured them he would relay their grievances to the president. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano protesters take to the streets, Abba Kabir Yusuf reacts

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, had earlier banned protests after members of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) asked their members to pour on the streets over alleged bribery of the judiciary.

However, shortly after the order, the protesters converged on the streets and headed for the Government House, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They relayed their grievances and warned against any attempt to influence the Kano state election judiciary, noting strongly that any attempt to do so will cost the political integrity of Kano state and Nigeria as a whole, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Abba Gida reacts as youths protest in Kano streets

At the government house in Kano state, the youths presented a letter to the governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The governor, however, assured the angry youths that he will personally present their letter to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he is sure the president as an elder statesman, will see to their demands, as monitored by Legit.ng on Arise News NewsDay on TV.

Police ban protests in top northern state, details emerge

The Kano State Police Command has announced the immediate ban of all forms of protests in the state.

The decision is based on an intelligence report received by the police command.

The Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have allegedly assembled a crowd to embark on a protest.

Police release fresh updates over threats to Ado Bayero's throne as Emir of Kano

The Kano State Police Command has declared a manhunt on the protest’s instigators seeking the removal of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

As reported by Punch, this development was confirmed on Monday, July 14, by the commissioner of Muhammad Gumel during a press briefing.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the protesters flooded the streets of Kano during the commissioning of the Bayero Paediatric Hospital near the Emir’s palace on Sunday, July 13.

Source: Legit.ng