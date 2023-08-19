The federal government has approved the appointment of 11 new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for federal medical centres

The Ministry of Health, through director Patricia Deworitshe, announced the appointments and provided the list of the newly appointed CMDs

Kachollom Daju, the permanent secretary of the ministry, presented the appointees with their letters of appointment

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has approved the appointment of new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for 11 federal medical centres.

This was disclosed in a statement released by a director at the Ministry of Health, Patricia Deworitshe, The Guardian reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the newly-appointed CMDs will be serving for a four-year term.

The appointments were backdated to Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

List of newly appointed CMDs

Nyandanti Yakub Wilberforce, Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa state Issa Baba Awoye, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara Umar Faruk Abdumajid, Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Katsina state Muhammad Shittu Adamu, Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau state Shuaibu Jauro Yahya, Federal Medical Centre Mubi, Adamawa state Mercy Anugwu, Federal Medical Centre Onitsha, Anambra state Auwalu Sani Salihu, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Dawanau Kano state Rufai Ahmed, Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria Mangwa J. Kortar, Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue state Robinson Chukwudi Onoh, Alex Ekwueme, Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state Nurudeen Isa, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano state

New CMDs get appointment letters

Meanwhile, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Kachollom Daju, has presented the new CMDs with their appointment letters, TheCable also reported.

In her address, Daju congratulated the new appointees and charged them to work with the health workers and stakeholders as a team.

She urged the new chief medical directors to explore all necessary avenues to provide a conducive work environment and infrastructure to achieve a high standard of health care.

