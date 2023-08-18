The NDLEA has denied the claim that it has appointed Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as a brand ambassador

Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, said there was nowhere in the pictures and caption posted on Thursday by the agency which said that the singer had been appointed as an ambassador

The anti-drug agency on Thursday generated reactions among Nigerians when the NDLEA shared pictures of Namra Marley at its office

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied the insinuation that it appointed the Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as its ambassador for its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

In a video tweeted by TVC on Friday, August 18, Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the NDLEA, debunked the claim, adding that the singer was never appointed as the anti-narcotic agency's ambassador neither was he appointed as WADA ambassador.

Naira Marley visits the NDLEA office

On Thursday, August 17, the anti-drug agency tweeted that the singer was at its headquarters to support its campaign against drug abuse, adding that the singer will soon release of video against drug abuse.

Babafemi, on his side, tweeted that the singer was on board the WADA advocacy campaign but never directly referred to him as an ambassador of the agency.

The NDLEA spokesperson said:

"See who’s on board ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it’s your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow."

NDLEA denies making Naira Marley its ambassador

While the NDLEA posted the singer's video on its page, it also shared pictures of Naira Marley and his team with the chairman of the anti-narcotic agency, Buba Marwa.

But on Friday, Babafemi said:

"Naira Marley was never appointed as an ambassador for NDLEA or WADA ambassador. That is a total misconception. There is nowhere in the photos we sent out and the caption attached to it that Naira Marley was appointed as an ambassador to NDLEA."

See the video here:

