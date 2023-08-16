Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor, will appear in court again on Thursday over N6.9 billion procurement fraud

Emefiele was accused of conferring a corrupt advantage on a CBN employee, Sa'adatu Yaro, the director of April1616 Investment Limited

If found guilty, section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 conferred five years jail term without the option of fine

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), may be sentenced to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

This is as the federal government, through the State Security Service (SSS), will arraign the embattled Emefiele and his associates over N6.9 billion procurement fraud on Thursday, August 17, The Punch reported.

Emefiele faces N6.9bn procurement fraud

Source: Twitter

Emefiele to appear in court over N6.9bn procurement fraud

The case for arraignment and mention would be heard at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Emefiele and a female employee of the CBN, Sa'adatu Yaro and her company, April1616, Investment Limited, would be in court on Thursday over 20 count charges bordering on procurement fraud, conferring corrupt advantages on associates and conspiracy.

Recall that the embattled CBN governor has been in the custody of the SSS since President Bola Tinubu suspended him on Friday, June 9 and was accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, the April16161 Investment Ltd director.

What would happen if Emefiele was found guilty

The offence against Emefiele was contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

If Emefiele were found guilty and convicted by the court, the suspended CBN governor would be sentenced to five years in prison without the option of a fine.

The section reads:

“Any public officer who uses his office or position to gratify or confer any corrupt or unfair advantage upon himself or any relation or associate of the public officer or any other public officer shall be guilty of an offence and shall, on conviction be liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine.’’

Emefiele: Court strikes out fresh DSS application to further detain ex-CBN Gov

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS application to legalise the re-arrest and detention of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been stricken out by the federal high court in Abuja.

At the sitting of the court on Thursday morning, the DSS is a fresh application seeking an injunction to further detain Emefiele for 14 days citing a fresh investigative report.

But after listening to the application of the secret police, Justice Hamza Muazu of the court struck out the application for lack of competent jurisdiction.

