Nigerians have been warned to desist from buying drugs from street hawkers across the country to treat sickness

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) gave the warning during a summit on the danger of hawking drugs

Dr Leonard Omokpariola (Director, Chemical Evaluation and Research) said drugs subjected to heat are not effective for treating sicknesses

South-East - The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has warmed Nigerians against patronizing drug hawkers.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Dr. Leonard Omokpariola (Director, Chemical Evaluation and Research) said drugs are essential and life-saving commodities and shouldn’t be hawked in streets and marketplaces.

Omokpariola stated this during an exclusive interview with Mokwugwo Solomon, Legit.ng's Regional at the Southeast Zone NAFDAC Media Sensitization Workshop On Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide.

He explained that drugs subjected to heat will no longer be effective for treating sicknesses.

“It is completely an arbitration and very wrong to hawk drugs in streets and marketplaces; because drugs are essential and life-saving commodities.

“Drugs should not be sold as they sell tomatoes and vegetables. Dr*gs require specific storage conditions. So, if you subject drugs to heats and unhealthy conditions, the potency will be degraded, and it will no longer be effective for treatment of ailments.

“The bigger danger about drug hawking is that much of such drugs are fake, substandard and expired. That is why they are hawked I discriminately.”

Speaking further on the danger of ripening fruits with calcium carbide, Omokpariola said such fruits should be avoided because they are cancerous.

“The second part is the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits. Calcium Carbide is a chemical substance, and it is toxic. When used to ripen fruits, it is capable of breaking down essential minerals and vitamins in fruits. This chemical substance contains phosphorus and accelic which are very toxic to health. Such fruits should be avoided because they are cancerous.

“So, it is advisable that people should desist from buying and eating fruits ripen with this chemical substance because they are chaff and poisonous.”

