The ongoing job racketeering scandal in the federal character commission (FCC) has revealed more controversies

Less than 48 hours after Dr Muheeba Dankaka, the chairman of FCC, was indicted for receiving bribes, some victims have come out to speak up

At the investigative panel organised by the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives, two job applicants confirmed they paid N3 million for a job at the commission

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Abdulmalik Isah Ahmed and Ali Muhammad Yero, two Federal Character Commission (FCC) applicants, have confessed to paying N3 million for employment.

As reported by Daily Trust, the two applicants who appeared as witnesses before the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the alleged job racketeering revealed that the alleged money was paid through proxies.

The FCC chair, Muheeba Dankaka, denied all allegations levelled against her by the IPPS desk officer. Photo Credit: Dr Muheeba Dankaka OON

Source: Facebook

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that a desk officer at the commission, Haruna Kolo, told the committee that he had been receiving money from job-seeker on behalf of the FCC Boss Dr Muheeba Dankaka.

In response to Kolo's allegations, Dr Dankaka swore with the Quran that she had never received any money from any job-seeker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

First witness recounts paying N1m bribe

Meanwhile, the witnesses brought before the House of Reps ad-hoc committee recounted how they learnt about the recruitment exercise in 2021.

One of the witnesses, Ahmed, said:

“We learnt there was a recruitment in 2021 recruitment, each of the commissioners have candidates. After having the appointments, Mr Kolo promised us postings in two months’ time.

“So, we came through Kolo, through this means of paying money and he promised us that since he had others to go with our batch.

“I got to know Kolo through the driver of the Taraba Commissioner."

Ahmed further revealed how he wired N1 million to Kolo, knowing that the job's monthly pay is between N130,000 and N140,000.

He said:

“I transferred a million Naira to Kolo’s account on the arrangement that because I was told that, the monthly pay is about N140,000 or N130,000. So, we agreed on N1.5m with the driver first. We bargained with the driver on behalf of Kolo. His name is Yusha’u Gambo”.

Second witness recount paying N2m for employment at FCC

Similarly, the second witness, Mr Yero, recounted how he paid N2 million to secure a job at the FCC through Kolo.

Yero stated how he was told that the slot he would be given was from the commission's chairperson (Dr Dankaka).

He said:

“My brothers, Nurudeen Yero and Abdulrazak Yero, paid the sum of N2m Naira to Badamasi Yaro’s account on the 2nd of August 2022. Badamasi Yaro is working with Haruna Kolo and the money paid into his account was for a job at Federal Character Commission.

“Haruna Kolo told me the slot was from the chairperson of the commission. Badamasi brought the employment letter with some documents for me on the 5th of August 2022. Badamasi took me to the Treasury House where Kolo Haruna took me to the IPPIS office and I was captured on IPPIS platform”.

The witnesses further revealed that they got their appointment letters through the human resources unit of the commission and were assured of regularisation after an investigation.

Yero revealed that he got his monthly pay despite his appointment letter still being in the commission's possession.

He further recounted that despite being paid, he was not working at the time and was constantly mounting pressure for his posting because he did not want to continue receiving salaries without working.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, urged Yero and Ahmed to reach out to other victims for a meeting with the panel.

Similarly, he called for an audience with Kolo and his cohorts who partook in collecting money through proxies for employment in FCC.

Lagos: Female LG Chair Alleged of Forcing N650k Birthday Aso Ebi on Staff Speaks

In another development, the chairman of the Ikosi Isheri local council development area of Lagos State, Mrs Samiat Bada, has cleared the air on some controversies surrounding her.

It was gathered that there were allegations against her that she forced staff members to buy a fabric of N650,000 for her birthday bash.

Mrs Bada, on the other hand, openly debunked the allegations stating that it was all false and had no ounce of truth.

Source: Legit.ng