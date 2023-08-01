Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), met with governors from the five southeast states in Abuja on Monday

FCT, Abuja - Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), has held a closed-door meeting with governors representing Nigeria's southeast geopolitical zone.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the meeting may be connected to the sit-at-home crisis in the five southeast states.

NSA meets southeast governors over Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home

It was gathered that the governors and the national security adviser spoke on the negative effect of the illegal sit-at-home orders.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting on Monday, July 31, Hope Uzodimma, the Imo state governor who doubles as the chairman of the Southeast Governor’s Forum, said the political leaders are collectively determined to restore peace to the region, Leadership newspaper also reported.

He stated that they were in Abuja to explore areas of collaboration with the federal government towards addressing the rising insecurity.

He said the governors came to offer to partner with the federal government over the rising insecurity in the region.

His words:

“The situation is worrisome both to the sub-national level and the federal government; we have to create the necessary synergy and work together to tackle the issue.

“South-east is a part of Nigeria and if any part of this country is not in peace, then the country is not in peace."

Last week, Governor Uzodimma called for the extradition of Finland-based separatist, Simon Ekpa, over the illegal Monday sit-at-home order, Channels TV noted.

