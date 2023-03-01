The Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has lost the Abia South senatorial district election to the All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe polled a total of 49,693 votes to defeat his closest rivals and the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, who got 43,903 votes, while Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 28,422 votes.

The lawmaker was declared winner in Aba on Tuesday, February 28, by the returning officer for the election, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi.

Ugwuanyi, a professor of Banking and Finance at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, said she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

Earlier, she had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units, totalling about 108, had irregularities requiring rescheduling the Abia South elections.

Source: Legit.ng