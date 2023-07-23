Kingdom Okere, the convener of the lawyers in defence of democracy, has claimed that it was only N300,000 that was found at the home of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Okere added that the DSS that raided Emefiele also found a license to pump-action guns and that someone like the former CBN governor can own such with his legitimate earning

Emefiele has been in detention by the secret police since President Bola Tinubu suspended him in his second week in office

FCT, Abuja - Kingdom Okere, the Convener, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, has been caught in an interview on AriseTv, claiming that what was found in Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s governor house during the raid was just N300 thousand cash.

The Department of State Service (DSS) recently reportedly raided the residence of the embattled former CBN governor, and some cash and other illegal items were said to have been recovered during the raid.

Only 300k was found at Emefiele's house

Since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu, Emefiele has remained in the custody of the secret police, and the DSS recently disclosed that he would be charged with possessing illegal guns.

Lawyer condemns arrest of Emefiele

However, Okere condemned the arrest and detainment of the former CBN governor, describing it as illegal and a violation of the subsisting order of the federal high court in Abuja.

He said what was found in Emefiele's residence was just a cash of N300,000 and a license to own rifle guns, adding that someone with Emefiele's status can own.

According to him:

"DSS, upon searching Emefiele's house, found only N300,000 in his house. Does it mean that Emefiele, from his legitimate earning, cannot have N300,000 in his house? And a license for pump-action gun, that is the only thing they found in his house."

Buhari denies asking Tinubu to stop probing of Emefiele, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari has denied the report that he told President Tinubu not to probe some members of his cabinet.

Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson of the ex-President, said the report was a total fake news and should be disregarded.

Shehu disclosed that Buhari left Nigeria to his private residence in London because visitors did not allow him to have enough rest.

