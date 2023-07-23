Nigerians who applied to join the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) can now check if their application was successful or not

The anti-narcotics agency gave the update in an official statement and reeled out instructions to all candidates

NDLEA's released lists are for people who applied for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants roles

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday, July 23, released the final lists of successful candidates for the 2023 recruitment exercise for narcotic officers and narcotic assistant cadres.

All successful candidates are expected to report for training at their respective designated centres according to their groupings and on dates assigned to their groups, The Punch reported.

NDLEA is a federal law enforcement agency in Nigeria under the federal ministry of justice charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of banned substances.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, directed the successful candidates to report for Narcotic Officers Basic (Cadet) training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos Plateau state.

The statement also asked the narcotic agent applicants to report for their training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College of Peace and Disaster Management, KM 4 Babbar-Ruga Batsari Road, Katsina state.

The NDLEA's statement partly reads:

"Successful candidates' names are listed on the published list on the agency’s website at www.ndlea.gov.ng."

It continued:

"Successful candidates who fail to report by 6 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, for Superintendent (Supt) Cadre and Friday, August 18, 2023, for Narcotic Assistant (NA and NASS) Cadre will be disqualified."

Check out the files containing the names of successful candidates for the 2023 NDLEA recruitment as narcotic officers (superintendents) and narcotic agents/assistants here.

Source: Legit.ng