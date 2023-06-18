The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the capture of two alleged drug dealers, seizing two parcels of methamphetamine (mkpulummiri)

'Mkpulummiri' is the Igbo slang for a very dangerous hard drug, methamphetamine, also called ice or crystal meth

Nowadays, many youths are addicted to mkpulummiri, and it has become a serious health concern

Ikeja, Lagos state - Emerging reports indicate that Qatar-based alleged drug kingpins, Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, alias Murphy, and Ugwuoke Peter Oluchukwu have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Their capture follows the interception of their methamphetamine (mkpulummiri) consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

Two Qatar-based drug lords have been arrested by the NDLEA. Photo credit: NDLEA

NDLEA apprehends suspects with illegal consignment

Channels Television reports that a statement on Sunday, June 18, signed by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy of the anti-narcotics agency, revealed this update.

Ugwuoke was the first to be arrested on Friday, June 9, during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at the departure point, Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport, The Nation newspaper also reported.

NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha, Qatar, with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse.

The NDLEA's statement partly reads:

"He (Ugwuoke) confessed that he travelled to Qatar in August 2022 and returned from the Arab nation about two months ago to perfect arrangement for the movement of the drug consignment.

"A further probe led operatives to discover that his Qatar-based senior partner in the trade simply identified as Murphy was lurking around in Eziani, his home town in Nsukka LGA, Enugu state.

"A prompt deployment of NDLEA operatives on 10th June to Eziani community of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, led to the arrest of Murphy whose true identity was later discovered to be Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, who had lived in Indonesia for some years before relocating to Doha, Qatar."

NDLEA arrests 3 for attempting to smuggle meth worth N.5bn hidden in custard containers to UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA personnel arrested three suspects for attempting to smuggle 30.10 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in containers of powdered custard to London, United Kingdom (UK).

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the banned substance was intercepted at the Lagos airport on May 16 and has a street value of N567 million.

