Nigeria's anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned a top politician from Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, Stella Oduah

Oduah was arraigned at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on a 25-count charge bordering majorly on fraud

Oduah, who served as aviation minister from 2011 to 2014, is facing trial over an allegation that she laundered public funds to the tune of about 7.9 billion naira, in connivance with eight others

FCT, Abuja - Former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, her ex-aide, Gloria Odita, and seven others were on Friday, July 21, arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja over fraud-related offences.

They are charged with conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining anonymous accounts with First Bank Plc with about N5 billion involved, The Nation reported.

Alleged N5bn fraud: Stella Oduah, co-accused plead not guilty

The 25-count charge was read to them by an official of the court.

They pleaded not guilty to some of the counts read.

Subsequently, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the case till Tuesday, October 17, for trial, according to Vanguard newspaper.

