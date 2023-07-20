Kafanchan, Kaduna state - Yunana Barde, the chairman of Jema’a local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state, on Thursday, July 20, called for calm over the outbreak of an unconfirmed disease in Kafanchan.

The disease created anxiety in the community on the night of Wednesday, July 19, after about 10 people were said to have died, Vanguard newspaper reported.

10 hospitalised as strange disease breaks out in Kaduna community

But speaking to journalists at the General Hospital in Kafanchan, Barde urged residents not to panic as all hands were on deck.

Meanwhile, Dr. Isaac Nathaniel, the Medical Director (MD) of the General Hospital, said it was ‘hearsay’ that 10 people died of the unknown disease as none of the purported dead bodies had been brought to the mortuary.

He also stated that resuscitative measures were being carried out on 10 suspected victims on admission, adding that their samples had since been collected for investigation.

He said:

“We were notified of some deaths last night but none of the so-called dead bodies has been brought to us. So, it’s all hearsay for now.

“Last night I was notified of the outbreak of what looks like a respiratory tract infection at Ward B community in Kafanchan.

The medical practitioner added:

“We are doing all we can, to stabilise them and give them treatment while we carry out investigation.”

Legit.ng understands that the state epidemiologist and his team were on their way to Kafanchan from Kaduna to ascertain the situation.

