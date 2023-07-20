The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri, has died.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The High Chief of Benin Kingdom died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Benin City, The Punch reported.

High Chief David Edebiri Of Benin Kingdom dies at age 93, on Thursday, July 20. Photo Credit: The Punch

Source: Facebook

A family source confirm the death of High Chief David Edebiri Of Benin Kingdom

Daily Trust report added that the monarch would have been 94 on September 2, 2023.

Legit.ng understands that Esogban’s last major outing was the March 18th governorship and State House of Assembly elections where he voted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Confirming the sad development, a family source said that the monarch died at 12:20 pm on Thursday, July 20.

“He has not been too strong and we took him to the hospital a few days ago and he died this (Thursday) afternoon. The family will follow the protocols for the formal announcement to be made.

“The Esogban who is next after the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin is often called the Odiownere of the Benin Kingdom,” The source added.

Chief Edebiri who was a journalist with Daily Times and a writer unveiled two books in 2022 titled, “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture” and “The Life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” to mark his 93rd birthday where he said Nigeria derailed from the part of development when in 1979, the leaders adopted the American Presidential System of government which he said has not been practised as it should be.

Pandemonium in southeast as unknown gunmen kill influential monarch

The people of the Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have been placed under tension following the demise of their traditional ruler, Eze James Nnamdi, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The monarch was attacked in his palace after a successful invasion by the suspected gunmen who killed him inside his palace.

Details on the tragic incident revealed that the monarch was attending to a guest (Chief Ignatius Nwaru) at his palace when the unknown gunmen stormed in and killed him.

Nigeria’s “longest serving” Monarch dies after 64 years on the throne

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been mourning following the death of one of its prominent traditional rulers, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba.

The deceased has been on the throne for 64 years, probably the longest-serving traditional ruler in Africa.

The immediate family has yet to announce his burial details, given his standing as a king.

Source: Legit.ng