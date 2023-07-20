The discovery of lithium deposits in Nasarawa has caused concerns that the state might soon be a hotbed for militia groups

Governor Abdullahi Sule has started making efforts to ensure that the discovery does not lead to insecurity

The lithium deposits in Zamfara, according to experts, is one of the reasons fuelling the crisis in the northwest state

DHQ - The executive governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday, July 19, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The governor said he came to congratulate the CDS on his appointment while appreciating the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for providing adequate security to Nasarawa state.

The Chief of Defence Staff assured Governor Sule that the military will be proactive in ensuring security measures in the state. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Engineer Sule further said that with the discovery of lithium deposits in Nasarawa state, there is a need to avoid the Zamfara experience by being proactive on security challenges the discovery will pose.

The CDS, in his remarks, thanked the governor for his support of the AFN and developmental initiatives for the state.

Major General Musa also assured the governor of the Armed Forces of continuous support to Nasarawa state, which he said is strategically close to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Defence Chief also called for a need to put all necessary regulatory control on mining activities in the state to forestall security breaches.

He added that there is a need to be proactive to maintain continuous peace in Nasarawa state.

House of Reps confirm appointment of service chiefs

Recall that the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 19, confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the House adhoc committee, which screened them on Monday, July 17.

President Tinubu had appointed the new service chiefs on June 19, 2023, exactly three weeks after his inauguration.

Nigeran Senate screens newly appointed service chiefs

During last week's closed-door session at the upper chamber, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues.

In a letter read on Monday, July 10, on the floor of the Senate, Tinubu had requested that the red chambers confirm the service chiefs.

Upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, July 13, the Senate started screening the service chiefs, with each mounting the podium to speak on how they would tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed in their various positions appointed by President Tinubu.

