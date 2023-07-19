Senator Shehu Sani has called out the Guinness Book of World Records and queried their criteria for a participant

The former Nigerian lawmaker said there is a need for the international body to request the medical records of a participant

He said this in a tweet while reacting to a tragic incident of a Nigerian man who got blind while attempting the Cry-a-thon contest

Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has joined other Nigerians in reacting to the tragic incident of a man who got blind while attempting the Guinness Book of World Record Cry-a-thon contest.

The Nigerian, identified as Tembu Ebere, attempted to break a Guinness World Record for crying for seven days, non-stop.

The Guinness World Record has been advised to prioritise getting the medical records of intending participants. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/@Blackboysent

Ebere, in an interview published on BBC on Sunday, revealed that he went partially blind for 45 minutes while attempting the challenge.

He said:

"I had to restrategise and reduce my wailing."

Cry-a-thon: Shehu Sani calls out Guinness World Record

On the other hand, Senator Sani has called on GWR to demand the medical records of prospective participants before allowing them to proceed with the challenge.

In a viral tweet sighted by Legit.ng Shehu Sani wrote:

"The Guinness World Records group should demand for the medical records of its intending participants,in view of the extreme pressure and stress candidates subject themselves for the purpose of the record trophy.The risks for record shouldn’t ignore health concerns."

He further urged the GWR to disqualify any prospective candidate who lacks medical fitness while also considering their moral ethos.

He said:

"@GWR should disqualify persons not medically or mentally fit for such risky adventures.This is also a moral and ethical issue.

"The report of a Nigerian who cried himself to blindness should be the reason for the needed health and mental check before participation.

"@GWR shouldn’t be a suicidal platform for records."

