The social media platform, Facebook, has been rife with comments about the controversial arrest of Sheikh Moshood Quadri Yesaloonaka

Yesaloonaka was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Polie Force (NPF) upon arrival from the hajj, the greater Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia

A man who has been repeatedly linked to Yesaloonaka's arrest spoke to Legit.ng, and said Yesaloonaka's case is critical

Ilobu, Osun state - The leader of the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, on Monday, July 17, said security authorities in Nigeria had started the process of working with their foreign counterparts to "extradite" Sheikh Moshood Quadri Yesaloonaka El-Ilory to Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that Yesaloonaka was picked up at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Friday, July 14, as he disembarked from an airplane that conveyed him and other pilgrims from Hajj in Saudi Arabia to Nigeria.

Mallam Yusuf Adepoju says Yesaloonaka jumped bail three times. Photo credits: Yesaloonaka, Adepoju Yusuf Olatunde Acadip Source: Facebook

'Yesaloonaka reportedly planned to stay in Saudi and not return to Nigeria', Mallam Adepoju

He (Yesaloonaka) was arrested for alleged cybercrime-related offences.

Mallam Adepoju had accused Yesaloonaka of character assassination and filed a complaint with the police authorities. The rancour between the two men dated back to 2021.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adepoju said Yesaloonaka's case is "a serious matter".

He told Legit.ng:

“In fact, when he travelled to Saudi Arabia, we got an information that he would not even return.

“The police have started their work to get Saudi Interpol and extradite him to Nigeria. It is a serious matter.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leader of the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), an Islamic institute that engages in comparative religious studies, Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, said there is a warrant of arrest on Sheikh Moshood Quadri Yesaloonaka El-Ilory, hence the reason police operatives swooped on him last week.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Monday, July 17, and clearing the air on rumours about him being behind Yesaloonaka ‘s arrest, Mallam Adepoju said the arrested defendant was supposed to appear before a federal high court, Osogbo, on Monday, July 10, 2023 — but failed to show up.

