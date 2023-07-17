FCT, Abuja - Human rights lawyer and public affairs commentator Femi Falana has slammed the national assembly over allocating N70 billion as palliatives for its members amid Nigeria's thickening poverty and hardship.

As reported by Punch, Falana expressed his grievances and displeasure over the matter via a statement issued on Sunday, July 16, where he described the move as illegal, contemptuous and insensitive.

The Senate has revealed that the N70 billion palliative for the national assembly is meant for lawmakers and people working at the NASS complex. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Falana noted that the move is a breach of the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and urged the immediate reversal of these controversial measures.

Falana said:

“Out of sheer insensitivity coupled with impunity, the members of the National Assembly, regardless of political affiliation, conspired to breach the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 by padding the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2023 to provide the so-called palliative of N70 billion for 306 newly elected members.

“While the masses of Nigeria are groaning under the excruciating economic pains unleashed on them by the ruling class, the National Assembly has awarded N228.7 million to each of the newly elected legislators."

Falana also critiqued the national assembly's move to allocate another additional N40 billion for the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members.

Senate replies Falana defends N70bn palliative for lawmakers

Meanwhile, The Nation reported that the Senate is not pleased with the continued criticism trailing the N70 billion palliative funds earmarked for the national assembly.

In defence of these criticisms, the lawmakers said the money was earmarked to support “the working conditions of National Assembly members.”

According to a statement released by the Senate Committee Chairman on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu said the national assembly is not the nation’s enemy.

While defending the N70bn palliative for the national assembly, he said:

“a visit to the suites, offices and the general structures of the National Assembly complex would reveal a yawning and the need for exigent attention.

“Many senators had to bring their chairs, tables and electronics and in many cases, do sundry repairs.

"It’s pertinent to also note that the National Assembly complex does not house only the legislators. There are thousands of workers and service providers, whose working environment need a facelift, and with necessary tools.

“Since the Assembly complex is not owned by legislators, who are merely political birds of passage, such allocation cannot be termed by anyone as a palliative to the legislators.”

